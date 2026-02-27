Political Turmoil Hits Kerala: Tensions Rise Amid Allegations and Protests
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Kerala Health Minister Veena George as incompetent, while condemning a recent alleged attack on her by Kerala Students Union activists. Following the incident, George was hospitalized for injuries and postponed her official duties. Chandrasekhar called for political change in the state's governance.
BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar publicly criticized Kerala Health Minister Veena George, labeling her as the state's 'most incompetent' official while speaking out against a recent attack on her.
George became the target of a protest by Kerala Students Union activists, leading to her hospital admission for a neck injury.
The incident has sparked wider political criticism, with Chandrasekhar urging for a significant change in political culture to improve governance and focus on citizens' welfare.
