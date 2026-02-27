Political Turmoil Hits Kerala: Tensions Rise Amid Allegations and Protests

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar publicly criticized Kerala Health Minister Veena George, labeling her as the state's 'most incompetent' official while speaking out against a recent attack on her.

George became the target of a protest by Kerala Students Union activists, leading to her hospital admission for a neck injury.

The incident has sparked wider political criticism, with Chandrasekhar urging for a significant change in political culture to improve governance and focus on citizens' welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)