Forensic Science: Shielding Justice in the Digital Age
Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, emphasized the crucial role of forensic science in safeguarding justice against digital deception at NFSU's convocation. The evolving digital landscape requires advanced forensic skills to combat cybercrimes. The convocation saw 1,799 graduates, including PhD and gold medal recipients. Key dignitaries attended the event.
The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, highlighted the indispensable role of forensic science as a protective shield in the digital age, speaking at the National Forensic Sciences University's 4th convocation.
He noted that the digital era not only changes how crimes are committed but also the methodologies for uncovering truth. Cyber-intrusions and digital frauds now challenge traditional investigative techniques, demanding enhanced analytical expertise.
Chief Justice Surya Kant assured that the integrity of justice relies on forensic experts' neutrality and discipline, even as 1,799 students, including PhD and gold medal awardees, graduated during the event. Distinguished guests, including Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister, attended the ceremony.
