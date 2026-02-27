High-Stakes Showdown: Rajya Sabha Elections in Odisha
Political tensions rise as the Congress raises concerns about potential horse trading in the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha. With no party holding a clear majority for the fourth seat, political maneuvering intensifies. The BJP and BJD's strategic moves are closely watched amid talks of alliances and candidate selections.
The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha have heated up the political climate, with the Congress raising alarms about possible horse trading for a contested fourth seat. Both the ruling BJP and the opposition BJD have insufficient numbers to clinch this seat, making the situation ripe for political intrigue.
Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das expressed concerns over alleged BJP maneuvers to capture three of the four available seats, despite the arithmetic suggesting a maximum of two wins for the party. The Congress has proposed a coalition with the BJD to support an independent candidate, aiming to prevent any underhanded deals.
The BJP, however, remains confident of its prospects, with Odisha state president Manmohan Samal asserting their readiness for the March 16 elections. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's meeting with BJP national president Nitin Nabin has added fuel to the speculative fire surrounding candidate selections.
