Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh and five party workers sustained minor injuries when their car was hit by a truck in Sakhara, Digras. The tipper truck driver has been arrested, police confirmed. Deshmukh assured his supporters of his safety and plans to meet them as scheduled.
In an incident that could have proved more serious, Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Deshmukh suffered minor injuries when his car was involved in an accident with a tipper truck on Thursday evening.
The collision occurred in the Sakhara area of Digras taluka while the Shiv Sena (UBT) politician was traveling alongside five other party members. Police reported that the truck driver has been taken into custody.
Despite the unfortunate accident, Deshmukh reassured his supporters that all was well and confirmed that he would continue with his planned engagements from Friday onwards.
