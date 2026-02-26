Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh and five party workers sustained minor injuries when their car was hit by a truck in Sakhara, Digras. The tipper truck driver has been arrested, police confirmed. Deshmukh assured his supporters of his safety and plans to meet them as scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yavatmal | Updated: 26-02-2026 23:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 23:17 IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident
  • Country:
  • India

In an incident that could have proved more serious, Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Deshmukh suffered minor injuries when his car was involved in an accident with a tipper truck on Thursday evening.

The collision occurred in the Sakhara area of Digras taluka while the Shiv Sena (UBT) politician was traveling alongside five other party members. Police reported that the truck driver has been taken into custody.

Despite the unfortunate accident, Deshmukh reassured his supporters that all was well and confirmed that he would continue with his planned engagements from Friday onwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Columbia Student's Arrest Spurs Debate on Immigration Tactics

Columbia Student's Arrest Spurs Debate on Immigration Tactics

 Global
2
Sudan's Ongoing Conflict: Unyielding Violence in Darfur

Sudan's Ongoing Conflict: Unyielding Violence in Darfur

 Egypt
3
Ecuador's Legislative Shift to Revitalize Mining

Ecuador's Legislative Shift to Revitalize Mining

 Global
4
UN Investigator Sues US, Challenges Sanctions Over Israel Criticism

UN Investigator Sues US, Challenges Sanctions Over Israel Criticism

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026