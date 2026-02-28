Hello Bachhon: A Journey of Hope and Education

The much-anticipated trailer for the Netflix series 'Hello Bachhon' was unveiled on Saturday, showcasing a riveting storyline centered around an inspiring teacher. Played by Vineet Kumar Singh and created by Abhishek Yadav, the series delves into the realm of online learning as a means to provide quality education.

'Hello Bachhon' takes inspiration from the true story of Alakh Pandey, the visionary founder of the ed-tech company Physics Wallah. Directed by Pratish Mehta, the series, set to release on March 6, captures the struggles of students grappling with financial constraints and societal expectations.

Produced under The Viral Fever banner, the series promises to be a heartfelt portrayal of perseverance and determination. According to Arunabh Kumar, TVF's founder, the series highlights parallel journeys of a teacher and his students, emphasizing the power of belief in overcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)