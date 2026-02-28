Left Menu

Hello Bachhon: A Journey of Hope and Education

The trailer for the Netflix series 'Hello Bachhon' has been released. Starring Vineet Kumar Singh, the show centers on a teacher inspired by Alakh Pandey's story, who aims to make education accessible online. The series explores the challenges faced by students from diverse, underprivileged backgrounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:46 IST
Hello Bachhon: A Journey of Hope and Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated trailer for the Netflix series 'Hello Bachhon' was unveiled on Saturday, showcasing a riveting storyline centered around an inspiring teacher. Played by Vineet Kumar Singh and created by Abhishek Yadav, the series delves into the realm of online learning as a means to provide quality education.

'Hello Bachhon' takes inspiration from the true story of Alakh Pandey, the visionary founder of the ed-tech company Physics Wallah. Directed by Pratish Mehta, the series, set to release on March 6, captures the struggles of students grappling with financial constraints and societal expectations.

Produced under The Viral Fever banner, the series promises to be a heartfelt portrayal of perseverance and determination. According to Arunabh Kumar, TVF's founder, the series highlights parallel journeys of a teacher and his students, emphasizing the power of belief in overcoming challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

Landmark Education Partnership: ATLAS and UBC Transform Global Pathways

 United States
2
India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

India's Landmark HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched to Curb Cervical Cancer

 India
3
Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operation

Missile Strikes Heighten Middle East Tensions After Joint US-Israeli Operati...

 Israel
4
Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

Transforming Education: LCGVM Integrates AI and STEM into Curriculum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026