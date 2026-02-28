Left Menu

EU and Arab Nations Seek Diplomatic Solutions Amid Middle East Tensions

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warns of worsening conditions in the Middle East. The EU is collaborating with Arab partners for diplomatic solutions. Kallas has communicated with Israel's Foreign Minister and EU consulates are helping citizens leave. Non-essential EU staff are being withdrawn from the region.

EU and Arab Nations Seek Diplomatic Solutions Amid Middle East Tensions
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas expressed concern on Saturday regarding the escalating tensions in the Middle East, labeling the situation as perilous.

The EU is actively coordinating with Arab partners to explore diplomatic avenues for resolution. Kallas has already spoken with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar about the matter and confirmed that Europe's consular network is working to facilitate the departure of EU citizens in the region.

Additionally, Kallas indicated that non-essential EU personnel are being systematically withdrawn from the area to ensure their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

