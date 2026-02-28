Mission C1000: A Pan-India Action Thriller Set to Thrill

SV Creation is set to unveil its much-anticipated action thriller 'Mission C1000' in theaters nationwide on March 6. Directed by and starring Tejeshwar, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu and Hindi, promising a riveting cinematic experience that combines patriotism with heart-pounding action.

The film follows the courageous protagonist Ram, played by Tejeshwar, who is tasked with safeguarding a groundbreaking scientific formula from a terrorist group aiming to damage India's global reputation. This thrilling tale touches on national integrity, cultural values, and youth empowerment, resonating with audiences across the country.

With an impressive lineup of cast and crew, alongside cutting-edge visual effects and choreography, 'Mission C1000' is generating significant buzz among action enthusiasts. The official trailer can be viewed on the SV Creation YouTube channel, building anticipation ahead of its release.

