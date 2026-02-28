Left Menu

Targeted Strikes: Uncertainty Over Impact on Iran's Leadership

The United States and Israel conducted targeted strikes against Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. An Israeli official confirmed the attacks took place on Saturday, but their impact remains unclear. Additional details about the results of the strikes were not provided.

The United States and Israel have executed targeted military strikes against Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian. The operations were confirmed to have taken place on Saturday.

Despite confirmation of the strikes, the outcome and effectiveness remain ambiguous as officials have not disclosed further details regarding the impacts.

In the statement, an Israeli official acknowledged the occurrences but refrained from elaborating on the ensuing results of these actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

