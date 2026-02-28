Left Menu

Ukraine Stands with Iran Amidst Escalation

Ukraine's foreign ministry blames Iran's authorities for the current unrest, citing violence and repression against peaceful protesters. Kyiv stands with the Iranian people, urging a change in Iran's government. The foreign ministry condemns the widespread impunity and violence perpetrated by the Iranian regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:41 IST
Ukraine Stands with Iran Amidst Escalation
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign ministry issued a statement on Saturday blaming Iranian authorities for the recent unrest in the country. They attributed the escalation to the violence and repression unleashed by the regime against peaceful protesters.

Expressing solidarity with the Iranian populace, Kyiv echoed calls for a change in Iran's government, emphasizing the need for an end to the regime's impunity. The ministry noted that the brutality and repression have notably intensified over recent months.

This statement underscores Ukraine's support for those advocating for governmental change in Iran, as global attention turns to the widespread protests.

TRENDING

1
Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to May: IMD.

Above normal heatwave days expected in most parts of India during March to M...

 India
2
Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures

Transforming Lives: Delhi's Nutrition Initiative for Healthier Futures

 India
3
Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

Stellar Sensation: WOH G64’s Cosmic Color Symphony

 Global
4
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six critically injured, says Home Minister Anitha.

Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone up to 18, six criti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026