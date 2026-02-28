Ukraine Stands with Iran Amidst Escalation
Ukraine's foreign ministry blames Iran's authorities for the current unrest, citing violence and repression against peaceful protesters. Kyiv stands with the Iranian people, urging a change in Iran's government. The foreign ministry condemns the widespread impunity and violence perpetrated by the Iranian regime.
Ukraine's foreign ministry issued a statement on Saturday blaming Iranian authorities for the recent unrest in the country. They attributed the escalation to the violence and repression unleashed by the regime against peaceful protesters.
Expressing solidarity with the Iranian populace, Kyiv echoed calls for a change in Iran's government, emphasizing the need for an end to the regime's impunity. The ministry noted that the brutality and repression have notably intensified over recent months.
This statement underscores Ukraine's support for those advocating for governmental change in Iran, as global attention turns to the widespread protests.
