Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, and Jessie Buckley star in Alice Rohrwacher's film adaptation of 'Three Incestuous Sisters'. Josh O'Connor co-stars in this project, produced by TeaTime Pictures and Indian Paintbrush. Plot details remain confidential, with a script by Ottessa Moshfegh and Rohrwacher. Johnson, Ronan, and Buckley have other notable projects upcoming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:55 IST
Star-Studded Cast Joins 'Three Incestuous Sisters' Adaptation
Renowned actors Dakota Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, and Jessie Buckley are set to headline the latest cinematic venture, 'Three Incestuous Sisters', directed by Alice Rohrwacher. The film is adapted from Audrey Niffenegger's acclaimed novel and will also feature Josh O'Connor.

Produced by TeaTime Pictures and Indian Paintbrush, with Johnson and Ro Donnelly at the helm, this project remains shrouded in mystery as plot details are tightly withheld. Ottessa Moshfegh joins Rohrwacher in crafting the screenplay.

Amidst this announcement, Johnson, Ronan, and Buckley are busy with promising projects, including the anticipated releases and series like 'Materialists', 'Verity', and Ronan's role in Sam Mendes' Beatles biopic, solidifying their continued impact in the film industry.

