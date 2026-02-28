Left Menu

Push for New Leadership: Fresh Faces in Congress Cabinet

Congress MLA K Harish Gowda advocates for first-time legislators to be considered for ministerial roles. He cites historical precedence and emphasizes the current internal leadership debate within the party. Gowda stresses resolving leadership confusion to avoid negative impacts on the party's future.

Push for New Leadership: Fresh Faces in Congress Cabinet
Congress MLA K Harish Gowda has called on party leaders to consider appointing first-time legislators to ministerial roles. Speaking in Mysuru, he highlighted past instances where senior politicians began their careers as ministers during their debut terms, such as Home Minister G Parameshwara and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

With 38 first-time Congress MLAs currently serving, Gowda urged that at least five should be given ministerial posts. This suggestion comes amid ongoing discussions within the party regarding Cabinet expansion and leadership challenges in the state.

Gowda also addressed speculation regarding his attendance at a dinner meeting tied to the Shivakumar camp, stating his presence was solely for a birthday celebration. He pressed for quick resolution to the leadership debate, warning of potential setbacks for the party if clarity is not achieved soon.

