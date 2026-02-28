Push for New Leadership: Fresh Faces in Congress Cabinet

Congress MLA K Harish Gowda has called on party leaders to consider appointing first-time legislators to ministerial roles. Speaking in Mysuru, he highlighted past instances where senior politicians began their careers as ministers during their debut terms, such as Home Minister G Parameshwara and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

With 38 first-time Congress MLAs currently serving, Gowda urged that at least five should be given ministerial posts. This suggestion comes amid ongoing discussions within the party regarding Cabinet expansion and leadership challenges in the state.

Gowda also addressed speculation regarding his attendance at a dinner meeting tied to the Shivakumar camp, stating his presence was solely for a birthday celebration. He pressed for quick resolution to the leadership debate, warning of potential setbacks for the party if clarity is not achieved soon.

