Left Menu

Dolce & Gabbana Embrace Identity at Milan Fashion Week

Dolce & Gabbana showcased an almost entirely black collection at Milan Fashion Week, highlighting the brand's roots and Italian identity. Featuring tailored suits and lace dresses, the collection was a testament to classic elegance. Pop icon Madonna, fronting the brand's new fragrance campaign, attended the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 28-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 20:42 IST
Dolce & Gabbana Embrace Identity at Milan Fashion Week
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana unveiled an almost entirely black collection at Milan Fashion Week, echoing the brand's roots and Italian identity. The show captured the essence of timeless elegance, with an emphasis on black as a symbol of strength and intimacy.

Pop superstar Madonna, recently featured in the brand's advertising campaign for two new fragrances, was spotted in the front row, adding a touch of celebrity allure to the high-profile event. Her presence highlights the brand's deepening investment in its beauty division, a strategic move spearheaded three years ago.

The collection, aptly titled "Identity," featured tailored suits, intricate lace dresses, and sophisticated accessories, evoking a sense of classic authority and modernity. According to the designers, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the show celebrated the 'ultimate luxury': identity as a language woven from cultural roots.

TRENDING

1
AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

 India
2
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
3
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
4
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026