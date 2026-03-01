Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Pakistani Cities Over U.S. and Israeli Strikes

Tensions flared in Pakistan as protesters in Karachi breached the U.S. consulate's outer wall following the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Protests spread to other cities, including Skardu and Lahore, with significant gatherings and incidents of arson but no reported casualties.

01-03-2026
In Karachi, Pakistani police deployed tear gas to disperse protesters who stormed the outer wall of the U.S. consulate on Sunday. This unrest was sparked by reports of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Elsewhere, pro-Iranian demonstrators convened outside of Baghdad's Green Zone, where the U.S. Embassy is located. In Karachi, the protestors were successfully pushed back from the consulate, reported a spokesman for the local government. The tense environment was marked by sounds of gunfire and videos depicting burning vehicles near the consulate's entrance.

While there were no casualties reported, large protests also erupted in various parts of Pakistan. Notably, in Skardu, demonstrators set fire to a United Nations office, situated in the otherwise tranquil Shia-majority region of Gilgit Baltistan. Meanwhile, in Lahore, hundreds assembled outside the U.S. consulate, with an eyewitness reporting minimal damage after police effectively managed the crowds without resorting to force.

