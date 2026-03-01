Left Menu

Gujarati Blockbuster 'Laalo' Makes Digital Debut

The Gujarati film 'Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate' will be available on SonyLIV from March 6. Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, it's the first Gujarati film to surpass Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film is produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, and Ajay Balavant Padariya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 12:00 IST
Gujarati Blockbuster 'Laalo' Makes Digital Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a remarkable theatrical run, 'Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate' is set for its digital debut on SonyLIV on March 6. This marks a significant milestone as it becomes the first Gujarati-language film to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The film, directed by Ankit Sakhiya, has captured audiences' hearts in theatres and aims to continue its successful journey on OTT platforms. Sakhiya expressed excitement and gratitude for the support received, viewing the transition to digital as a chance to reach a broader audience.

Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, and Ajay Balavant Padariya, 'Laalo' stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi in leading roles, and promises to resonate with viewers across the country.

TRENDING

1
Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

Global Outcry Intensifies: Iran Urges Condemnation Over Leader's Death

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes Nagpur: Factory Blast Claims Lives

 India
3
Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting of country's defence council, according to state TV, reports AP.

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike on meeting ...

 Global
4
Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

Tragic Airstrike Claims Top Iranian Military Leaders

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026