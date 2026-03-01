Gujarati Blockbuster 'Laalo' Makes Digital Debut

After a remarkable theatrical run, 'Laalo – Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate' is set for its digital debut on SonyLIV on March 6. This marks a significant milestone as it becomes the first Gujarati-language film to earn over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

The film, directed by Ankit Sakhiya, has captured audiences' hearts in theatres and aims to continue its successful journey on OTT platforms. Sakhiya expressed excitement and gratitude for the support received, viewing the transition to digital as a chance to reach a broader audience.

Produced by Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions, and Ajay Balavant Padariya, 'Laalo' stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi in leading roles, and promises to resonate with viewers across the country.