Pocket Potters: A Magical Insight into Iconic Harry Potter Characters

Bloomsbury India has recently launched two new entries in its 'Pocket Potters' series, focusing on the beloved Harry Potter characters Luna Lovegood and Albus Dumbledore. These illustrated guides delve into memorable story moments, quotes, and intriguing facts, further enriching the magical world for fans.

A celebration, 'Pottermania,' was held to mark the occasion, gathering booksellers, retailers, book clubs, authors, and Harry Potter enthusiasts. The event featured quizzes, games, and a display of the entire Harry Potter publishing collection. Bloomsbury, the official publisher of the series in India, highlighted that the franchise continues to see exponential growth in sales each year.

Rahul Srivastava, managing director at Bloomsbury India, emphasized that the 'Pocket Potters' series aims to connect readers of all ages with characters they adore. The series is uniquely illustrated by international artists, each contributing their distinctive interpretation to the Harry Potter universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)