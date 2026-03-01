Left Menu

Pocket Potters: A Magical Insight into Iconic Harry Potter Characters

Bloomsbury India expands its 'Pocket Potters' series with illustrated guides on Luna Lovegood and Albus Dumbledore. The series, celebrating 29 years of Harry Potter, is popular in India, witnessing immense sales growth. Rahul Srivastava emphasizes its appeal to young readers through artful depictions by global illustrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 13:42 IST
Pocket Potters: A Magical Insight into Iconic Harry Potter Characters
  • Country:
  • India

Bloomsbury India has recently launched two new entries in its 'Pocket Potters' series, focusing on the beloved Harry Potter characters Luna Lovegood and Albus Dumbledore. These illustrated guides delve into memorable story moments, quotes, and intriguing facts, further enriching the magical world for fans.

A celebration, 'Pottermania,' was held to mark the occasion, gathering booksellers, retailers, book clubs, authors, and Harry Potter enthusiasts. The event featured quizzes, games, and a display of the entire Harry Potter publishing collection. Bloomsbury, the official publisher of the series in India, highlighted that the franchise continues to see exponential growth in sales each year.

Rahul Srivastava, managing director at Bloomsbury India, emphasized that the 'Pocket Potters' series aims to connect readers of all ages with characters they adore. The series is uniquely illustrated by international artists, each contributing their distinctive interpretation to the Harry Potter universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

Tension Erupts Outside US Consulate in Karachi Following Khamenei Killing

 United Arab Emirates
2
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Kills Milkman in Mirzapur

 India
3
Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

Tragic Kakinada Cracker Unit Blast Claims 21 Lives

 India
4
Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

Deepak Gupta Takes the Helm of GAIL with a Forward-Looking Vision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026