Kerala's Embrace of Harmony: Rejecting Divisive Narratives

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala lauded Kerala's recent displays of communal harmony, taking a stand against the controversial film 'Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond'.

Chennithala highlighted inclusive gestures, such as opening religious spaces during Ramadan for festival participants and holding community iftars at Hindu temples.

He criticized the film for promoting hatred, noting the state's overall rejection of such divisive narratives, and emphasized that Kerala remains united against attempts to incite communal disharmony.