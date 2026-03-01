Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Sacred Visit to Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple in Tirupparankundram amidst tight security.

The Prime Minister, dressed in traditional attire, participated in various temple rituals and offered prayers for peace and prosperity. He was honored with a 'purna-kumbha' welcome by the temple administration.

Modi's visit comes after a legal battle last year regarding the lighting of a ceremonial lamp at the temple, which concluded with the court ruling in favor of devotees.