Shree Ram Twistex Ltd's IPO Flounders Amid Market Downturn

Shares of Shree Ram Twistex Ltd debuted at a significant discount amid market volatility, opening at Rs 70 on BSE and Rs 68 on NSE. Despite the weak start, the company's IPO was heavily subscribed with a 43.66 times subscription rate. Market tensions in the Middle East exacerbated the decline.

Updated: 02-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:59 IST
  Country:
  India

In a turbulent debut, Shree Ram Twistex Ltd's shares plummeted nearly 35% from its issue price of Rs 104, opening at Rs 70 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Rs 68 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This decline comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, causing significant market unrest.

As markets wobbled, with the BSE Sensex dropping 1,143.14 points to 80,144.05 and NSE Nifty falling 350.40 points to 24,831.05, Shree Ram Twistex Ltd's market capitalization stood at Rs 275.83 crore on its debut. The company's initial public offering (IPO) faced market headwinds despite a robust 43.66 times subscription on its final day.

The IPO consisted entirely of fresh equity issues amounting to 1,06,00,000 shares, signaling strong interest from investors within the Rs 95-104 price band. Shree Ram Twistex Ltd, a producer of high-quality yarn, now navigates through market challenges post-listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

