Sanju Samson Shines Under Pressure with Stellar World Cup Performance

Sunil Gavaskar has lauded the incredible performance of Sanju Samson after his clutch 97-run innings against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. Describing Samson as a 'nice guy', Gavaskar highlighted the significance of the knock and the Indian team's collective determination.

Samson, who had been struggling with low scores, found his form just in time for India's high-stakes match in Kolkata. His efforts not only directed India to victory but also relieved the pressures on his and his supporters' shoulders, noted Gavaskar during a Star Sports show.

India, now set to face England in the semi-finals in Mumbai, achieved their success through efficient batting, avoiding too many dot balls. Gavaskar emphasized India's strategy to maintain a low percentage of dot balls, which played a crucial role in their successful 196-run chase.