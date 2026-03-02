Left Menu

Sanju Samson Shines Under Pressure with Stellar World Cup Performance

Sanju Samson's impressive 97-run performance against the West Indies in a crucial World Cup match relieved pressure not only on him but also on his supporters. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar praised Samson's efforts, highlighting his ability to overcome a lean patch and help India progress to the semi-finals.

Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Gavaskar has lauded the incredible performance of Sanju Samson after his clutch 97-run innings against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup. Describing Samson as a 'nice guy', Gavaskar highlighted the significance of the knock and the Indian team's collective determination.

Samson, who had been struggling with low scores, found his form just in time for India's high-stakes match in Kolkata. His efforts not only directed India to victory but also relieved the pressures on his and his supporters' shoulders, noted Gavaskar during a Star Sports show.

India, now set to face England in the semi-finals in Mumbai, achieved their success through efficient batting, avoiding too many dot balls. Gavaskar emphasized India's strategy to maintain a low percentage of dot balls, which played a crucial role in their successful 196-run chase.

