Left Menu

Diksha Dagar's Mastery at Women's NSW Open

Diksha Dagar, the sole Indian to make the cut, secured a top-20 finish at the Women's NSW Open. Agathe Laisne won the tournament, overcoming a competitive field. With her win, Laisne ties with Charley Hull in LET standings, as the spotlight now turns to the Australian Women's Classic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wollongong | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:01 IST
Diksha Dagar's Mastery at Women's NSW Open
Diksha Dagar
  • Country:
  • Australia

Diksha Dagar emerged as the lone Indian to secure a top-20 spot at the Women's NSW Open. Despite a challenging start, she finished strong, posting a round of 68, resulting in an 8-under total of 276.

The tournament saw French golfer Agathe Laisne triumph in a keenly contested battle, as she claimed the Ladies European Tour title. Her final round score of 65 clinched a narrow victory over Thailand's April Angurasaranee and Korean amateur Soomin Oh, finishing 16-under par.

Laisne's win juxtaposes her previous victories and elevates her in the LET rankings, placing her in a tie with Charley Hull. Eyes now pivot to the forthcoming Australian Women's Classic, setting the stage for more thrilling golf action.

TRENDING

1
Well-being of humanity is shared vision of India and Canada: PM Modi after talks with PM Carney.

Well-being of humanity is shared vision of India and Canada: PM Modi after t...

 India
2
Drone Strike Hits British Military Base in Cyprus: Precautionary Measures in Place

Drone Strike Hits British Military Base in Cyprus: Precautionary Measures in...

 United Kingdom
3
Middle East Crisis Grounds Akasa Air International Flights

Middle East Crisis Grounds Akasa Air International Flights

 India
4
Odisha Implements Heat Wave Safeguards for Educational Institutions

Odisha Implements Heat Wave Safeguards for Educational Institutions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026