Diksha Dagar's Mastery at Women's NSW Open

Diksha Dagar emerged as the lone Indian to secure a top-20 spot at the Women's NSW Open. Despite a challenging start, she finished strong, posting a round of 68, resulting in an 8-under total of 276.

The tournament saw French golfer Agathe Laisne triumph in a keenly contested battle, as she claimed the Ladies European Tour title. Her final round score of 65 clinched a narrow victory over Thailand's April Angurasaranee and Korean amateur Soomin Oh, finishing 16-under par.

Laisne's win juxtaposes her previous victories and elevates her in the LET rankings, placing her in a tie with Charley Hull. Eyes now pivot to the forthcoming Australian Women's Classic, setting the stage for more thrilling golf action.