Rahul Gandhi Energizes Telangana Congress at Vikarabad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi landed in Hyderabad on Monday, marking his presence at the conclusive session of a training programme targeting District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Vikarabad district. His visit was warmly received by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alongside prominent Congress figures at RGI airport.

After a cordially received reception, Gandhi, escorted by Revanth Reddy, proceeded to Vikarabad for the training event. Organized to bolster the party's strategies in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the session witnessed spirited participation from DCC presidents hailing from both states.

Throughout the eventful day, Gandhi engaged with regional leaders and participated in the Telangana Congress Political Affairs Committee meeting, strategizing for the party's future dynamics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)