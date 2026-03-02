Left Menu

Aspirants Season 3: New Challenges Await DM Abhilash

TVF's 'Aspirants' returns with a new season, delving into DM Abhilash's personal and professional dilemmas across dual timelines. The series premieres on Prime Video on March 13. Viewers can expect gripping narratives, blending aspiration and reality, reinforcing its connection with fans.

Aspirants Season 3: New Challenges Await DM Abhilash
Poster of Aspirants season 3 (Image source: Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TVF's acclaimed series 'Aspirants' is set to make a return with its third season, promising compelling storytelling as it explores the complex life of DM Abhilash. Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, the show stars Naveen Kasturia and introduces Jatin Goswami as the latest cast member.

This season, the narrative unfolds across two timelines. In the present, DM Abhilash finds himself embroiled in an inquiry triggered by accusations from ALC Sandeep Ohlan. This investigation puts strain on both his personal relationships, including those with Deepa, Guri, Dhairya, SK, and Sandeep, and his professional ambitions, as he faces a new adversary. Meanwhile, flashbacks reveal a younger Abhilash, having qualified for the IRS, decides to make a final attempt at the IAS from Mukherjee Nagar, encountering fresh friendships and rivalries.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Amazon Prime Video India, shared insights into what fans can anticipate from the new season. He emphasized Prime Video's commitment to delivering authentic stories that resonate with modern-day viewers. According to Menghani, 'Aspirants' has maintained a profound connection with audiences due to its sincere depiction of aspiration and ambition, and Prime Video is thrilled to unveil the next stage of this story to a wide audience in India and beyond.

