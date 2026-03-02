Congress Protests Against Alleged Voter Roll Irregularities in West Bengal

In a bold protest on Monday, Congress conducted a march from Bankshall Court to the West Bengal State Election Commission in Kolkata, condemning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress leader Ashutosh Chatterjee scrutinized the Election Commission for allegedly removing genuine voters and pledged ongoing protests until a satisfactory explanation is provided.

West Bengal Congress President Subhankar Sarkar, expressing his discontent, demanded that the judiciary ensure no genuine voter is wrongly removed and questioned the role of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the revision process.

On Sunday, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had announced that Mamata Banerjee would hold a dharna on March 6 at Metro Channel to challenge the alleged discrepancies in the SIR voter list.

Banerjee highlighted multiple inconsistencies, asserting that many citizens were wrongly listed as deceased to meet predetermined targets and calling for scrutiny and correction of such errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)