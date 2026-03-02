Spain Stands Firm: No Base for Iran Attacks

In a firm diplomatic stance, Spain announced it would not permit the use of its military bases for operations against Iran. This decision keeps the bases, operated jointly with the U.S. but under Spanish sovereignty, from participating in the conflict.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares emphasized Spain's commitment to international agreements and the United Nations Charter. The firm position aligns with Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's condemnation of U.S.-Israeli actions, further isolating Spain in regional geo-politics.

The drawn line contrasts with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to authorize base usage under the guise of collective self-defence, showcasing a nuanced European approach to U.S.-Middle East relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)