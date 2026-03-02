Left Menu

Spain Stands Firm: No Base for Iran Attacks

Spain has refused to allow its jointly operated U.S. military bases to be used for attacks on Iran. This decision has set it apart in the region, whereas other allies like Britain have permitted the use of bases for self-defence. This move might strain Spain's relations with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:00 IST
Spain Stands Firm: No Base for Iran Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm diplomatic stance, Spain announced it would not permit the use of its military bases for operations against Iran. This decision keeps the bases, operated jointly with the U.S. but under Spanish sovereignty, from participating in the conflict.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares emphasized Spain's commitment to international agreements and the United Nations Charter. The firm position aligns with Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's condemnation of U.S.-Israeli actions, further isolating Spain in regional geo-politics.

The drawn line contrasts with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision to authorize base usage under the guise of collective self-defence, showcasing a nuanced European approach to U.S.-Middle East relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of major Gulf liquid natural gas supplier, reports AP.

European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of majo...

 Global
2
Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

Gulf's Banking Sector Shaken by IT Disruption Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

Tata Steel's Green Leap: Transforming Jamshedpur with Advanced Steel Tech

 India
4
EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

EU Gas Coordination Group Convenes Amid Middle East Tensions

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026