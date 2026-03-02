Left Menu

Memorial of Unity: Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy in Malegaon

Shaikh Asif, founder of the ISLAM Party, announces plans to build a memorial for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malegaon, a predominantly Muslim city. This decision emerged following the party's success in local elections. The initiative aims to cultivate unity and honor Shivaji Maharaj's teachings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:10 IST
Memorial of Unity: Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy in Malegaon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The founder of the ISLAM Party, Shaikh Asif, revealed plans on Monday to construct a memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malegaon, a Muslim-majority city known for communal tensions. Asif's party, the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra, recently secured a significant victory in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections, winning 35 out of 84 seats and appointing Sheikh Nasreen Khalid as mayor.

Asif emphasized the importance of Shivaji Maharaj's teachings in the party's decision-making, stating the memorial has been included in the city's civic budget. Despite visiting the grave of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, a politically sensitive act, Asif maintained it was a personal visit during the month of Ramzan, to pray for peace and harmony, rather than a political maneuver.

Additionally, Asif criticized the AIMIM party, labeling it as the 'B team of the BJP' and challenging their contributions to the Muslim community in Maharashtra. Highlighting the diversity within his party, Asif noted the inclusion of Maratha and Dalit members among their Malegaon corporators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

 India
2
Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation

Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation

 India
3
DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum

DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum

 India
4
Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026