Memorial of Unity: Shivaji Maharaj's Legacy in Malegaon

The founder of the ISLAM Party, Shaikh Asif, revealed plans on Monday to construct a memorial dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Malegaon, a Muslim-majority city known for communal tensions. Asif's party, the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra, recently secured a significant victory in the Malegaon Municipal Corporation elections, winning 35 out of 84 seats and appointing Sheikh Nasreen Khalid as mayor.

Asif emphasized the importance of Shivaji Maharaj's teachings in the party's decision-making, stating the memorial has been included in the city's civic budget. Despite visiting the grave of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, a politically sensitive act, Asif maintained it was a personal visit during the month of Ramzan, to pray for peace and harmony, rather than a political maneuver.

Additionally, Asif criticized the AIMIM party, labeling it as the 'B team of the BJP' and challenging their contributions to the Muslim community in Maharashtra. Highlighting the diversity within his party, Asif noted the inclusion of Maratha and Dalit members among their Malegaon corporators.

