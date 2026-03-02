BPTP Capital City: Pioneering Sustainable Commercial Spaces in Noida

BPTP Capital City, a groundbreaking commercial development in Noida's Sector 94, sets a benchmark with its Grade-A infrastructure and sustainability credentials. Developed by BPTP, this project aligns with international standards like LEED v4.1 O&M Platinum and IGBC Platinum, ensuring energy efficiency, water management, and superior indoor environments.

Strategically located approximately 300 meters from the Okhla Bird Sanctuary Metro Station, Capital City ensures seamless connectivity to Delhi, Noida, and Greater Noida, benefiting both employees and visitors. The development's comprehensive amenities include a food court, gym, crèche, and medical facilities, promoting occupant well-being and operational ease.

With its towering presence of ground-plus-16 floors and ample basement parking, BPTP Capital City accommodates diverse sectors such as technology, financial services, manufacturing, and education. This initiative highlights BPTP's commitment to sustainable urban development in the Delhi-NCR region's real estate landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)