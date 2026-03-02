India's Strategy to Secure Affordable Petroleum Amid Middle East Unrest

The Indian government has announced its commitment to ensuring that major petroleum products remain available at affordable rates amidst growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This declaration was made by the federal oil ministry on the social media platform X on Monday.

The announcement follows a meeting between government representatives and company officials to review the current state of crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, and other refined product supplies. With the Middle East's geopolitical climate shifting, constant monitoring of the situation is deemed essential by the authorities.

The government is poised to take all necessary measures to stabilize the market and maintain the availability of these critical resources, emphasizing its proactive approach to potential disruptions.

