India's Strategy to Secure Affordable Petroleum Amid Middle East Unrest

Amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, India is committed to ensuring petroleum products remain affordable, the oil ministry stated. Monitoring evolving situations, the government convened with company officials to discuss crude oil and LPG supply. Steps will be taken to stabilize the market and safeguard access to essential resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian government has announced its commitment to ensuring that major petroleum products remain available at affordable rates amidst growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This declaration was made by the federal oil ministry on the social media platform X on Monday.

The announcement follows a meeting between government representatives and company officials to review the current state of crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, and other refined product supplies. With the Middle East's geopolitical climate shifting, constant monitoring of the situation is deemed essential by the authorities.

The government is poised to take all necessary measures to stabilize the market and maintain the availability of these critical resources, emphasizing its proactive approach to potential disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

