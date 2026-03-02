Left Menu

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joins the Cast of Highly Anticipated 'Tumbbad 2'

Renowned Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to star in 'Tumbbad 2', the sequel to the acclaimed 2018 film. Produced by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, and directed by Adesh Prasad, the project promises to build on the original's atmospheric storytelling with Siddiqui's intense and authentic acting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's celebrated actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has officially joined the cast for the much-awaited sequel, 'Tumbbad 2'.

The original film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, gained critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and was spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah portraying Vinayak Rao. Now, Siddiqui is ready to bring his exceptional talent to this ambitious new project.

While the initial release of 'Tumbbad' in 2018 didn't make waves at the box office, its re-release saw immense audience appreciation, prompting the sequel announcement. Set against a mysterious, greed-fueled backdrop in a Maharashtra village, 'Tumbbad 2' continues to build on the original's suspenseful narrative.

