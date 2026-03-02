Nawazuddin Siddiqui Joins the Cast of Highly Anticipated 'Tumbbad 2'

Bollywood's celebrated actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has officially joined the cast for the much-awaited sequel, 'Tumbbad 2'.

The original film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve, gained critical acclaim for its unique storytelling and was spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah portraying Vinayak Rao. Now, Siddiqui is ready to bring his exceptional talent to this ambitious new project.

While the initial release of 'Tumbbad' in 2018 didn't make waves at the box office, its re-release saw immense audience appreciation, prompting the sequel announcement. Set against a mysterious, greed-fueled backdrop in a Maharashtra village, 'Tumbbad 2' continues to build on the original's suspenseful narrative.