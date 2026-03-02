Dhanush Announces 'Kara' Premiere with Star-studded Cast

In an exciting announcement, actor Dhanush revealed on Monday that his highly anticipated film 'Kara' will hit theaters worldwide on April 30. The announcement was accompanied by a film poster shared through Dhanush's Instagram handle, hinting at a promising cinematic experience.

Directed by esteemed filmmaker Vignesh Raja, known for his acclaimed work in 'Por Thozhil', 'Kara' will feature a distinguished cast including Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, and MS Baskar. The film boasts a musical score composed by GV Prakash Kumar, enhancing the movie's appeal. Renowned cinematographer Theni Eswar ISC has handled the cinematography, while Sreejith Sarang takes charge of editing.

Adding to Dhanush's busy schedule, the actor is also set to star in 'D55', a project that recently commenced with a traditional mahurat pooja. This film marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and veteran actor Mammootty, alongside talents Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela, generating significant excitement among fans eager for this unique on-screen pairing. (ANI)