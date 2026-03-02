Escalation Concerns: Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Unite Over Iran

Amid growing tensions around Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed grave concerns about the looming risks of escalation. In a phone call, the leaders underscored the urgent need for diplomatic solutions to avert potential catastrophic outcomes in the region.

Putin emphasized the necessity of addressing this volatile situation through political avenues, warning of the real dangers that could extend to several Arab nations. The Kremlin highlighted both nations' shared commitment to preventing the spread of conflict.

In parallel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the ongoing crisis with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. They jointly advocated for the immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians in Iran and neighboring areas, as outlined by the Russian Foreign Ministry.