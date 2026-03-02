Left Menu

Global Aviation in Turmoil: Flight Cancellations and Market Chaos Amid Middle East Conflict

Travel shares declined by $22.6 billion as conflicts between the U.S., Israel, and Iran disrupted global flights, closed major hubs, and increased oil prices. Over 4,000 flights were canceled, stranding passengers and causing significant market losses for airline companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, travel shares plummeted by $22.6 billion in response to escalating tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The conflict severely disrupted flights globally, leading to the closure of major Middle Eastern airports and a surge in oil prices, which are projected to cause prolonged disruptions.

Dubai and Doha, key international hubs, remained shuttered for a third consecutive day, leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded. The closure, combined with rising oil prices—up 13% to their highest since January 2025—poses the most significant challenge for the aviation sector since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Analysts highlight the pressure airlines face with rising fuel costs and rerouting expenses, despite hedging strategies. Key markets including U.S. airline shares, and major European companies like TUI, Lufthansa, and IAG experienced severe declines, further stressing the industry.

