Airline Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights

Operational disruptions from the ongoing Middle East conflict resulted in the cancellation of 357 international flights by Indian airlines on Monday. This marks the third day of such disruptions, with significant impacts felt at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai airports, according to officials.

In total, over 1,117 international flights have been grounded by Indian carriers in three days due to closed airspace and escalating tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. IndiGo, Air India Group, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air have all been affected, with adjustments made to their flight operations.

Airlines have rerouted certain flights to North America and Europe, flying over Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt to avoid conflict zones, while also addressing 559 passenger grievances. The Indian civil aviation ministry continues to monitor the situation closely.