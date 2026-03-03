Celebrating Chaitanya Mahaprabhu: Unity and Humanity at the Forefront

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee commemorated the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu on Tuesday, emphasizing his enduring message of unity, humanity, and secularism.

Banerjee highlighted Mahaprabhu's universal love that transcended societal divisions, contributing significantly to the Bengal Renaissance. She praised him as an inspiration guiding society for 500 years.

The Chief Minister announced plans to develop Nabadwip as a 'Heritage Town' and pledged 700 acres of land for ISKCON in Mayapur. She vowed to protect Bengal's secular traditions against any threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)