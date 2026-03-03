Left Menu

Bruce Campbell Announces Cancer Diagnosis, Plans to Focus on Treatment

Bruce Campbell, famed for 'The Evil Dead,' reveals he has a 'treatable' yet 'incurable' cancer. The actor aims to prioritize treatment over professional engagements but remains optimistic about his upcoming movie tour in the fall. Campbell reassures fans of his resilience and appreciates their support.

Iconic actor Bruce Campbell, celebrated for his role in 'The Evil Dead,' has disclosed a significant health update: he has been diagnosed with cancer. In a heartfelt message on social media platform X, Campbell shared that while the condition is 'treatable,' it is not 'curable.'

Campbell addressed his fans, describing his diagnosis as an 'opportunity,' stating that he intends to focus on his health over the summer so he can tour with his new movie, 'Ernie & Emma' in the fall. He acknowledged the impact this may have on his professional commitments.

Concluding his message, Campbell reassured fans of his resilience, noting his determination and support system. He expressed gratitude for his fans, stating, "You're the greatest fans in the world." Campbell continues to leave a mark in the film industry, starring in and directing his latest project, 'Ernie & Emma,' a poignant comedic film.

