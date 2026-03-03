Remembering Eric Dane: 'Grey's Anatomy' Star's Legacy of ALS Advocacy

Eric Dane, the widely admired actor known for his roles in 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Euphoria', has died at the age of 53. According to his death certificate, obtained by People magazine, Dane succumbed to respiratory failure, with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) cited as a contributing factor. His passing comes nearly a year after he publicly disclosed his ALS diagnosis.

On Thursday, February 19, Dane's family released a heartfelt statement to People magazine, acknowledging his death and his enduring fight against the debilitating disease. "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," the statement read. The family described his final days as being filled with the love of close friends, his devoted wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine. The family also lauded Dane's advocacy efforts for ALS research and requested privacy during this difficult time.

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a relentless neurodegenerative disorder that leads to the progressive loss of muscle function. As of now, there is no cure, but treatments may delay its progression. Dane first shared news of his diagnosis in April 2025, expressing gratitude for his family's support. Despite the challenges, he remained committed to his acting career, notably continuing his role in 'Euphoria' and starring in 'Brilliant Minds' after revealing his diagnosis.

For Dane, portraying a character with ALS was both therapeutic and challenging, blurring the lines between his personal battles and his on-screen role. In January, he was expected to be honored as Advocate of the Year at the ALS Network's gala, but was unable to attend due to his declining health. Despite this, his contributions to ALS advocacy have been praised, leaving a lasting impact on the cause he championed.