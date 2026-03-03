Left Menu

Empowering Women with Eco-Friendly Gulal: A Cultural Revolution in Simdega

Women in Jharkhand's Simdega are making eco-friendly herbal gulal using natural ingredients. This initiative by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society not only promotes safe Holi celebrations but also empowers rural women by providing economic opportunities. Marketed under 'Palash', the gulal strengthens local economies while being skin-safe and environmentally friendly.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Simdega, Jharkhand, women-led self-help groups are transforming Holi celebrations by producing and marketing herbal gulal made from natural ingredients. The initiative, backed by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), aims to support rural women economically while promoting an eco-friendly alternative for Holi.

Simdega Deputy Commissioner Kanchan Singh emphasized the importance of using locally made, chemical-free gulal for a safe and environment-friendly celebration. The herbal powder, crafted from flowers and plants like palash, turmeric, and beetroot, guarantees safety for both skin and the ecosystem.

Marketed under the 'Palash' brand, the product is available through various retail channels. Hundreds of women have been trained in production, creating employment opportunities throughout the year. A single packet ranges in price, making it affordable for consumers, while supporting the financial growth of participating women.

