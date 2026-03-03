Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's Hilarious Holi Greeting Wins Hearts

Bollywood stars celebrate Holi 2026 with fans. Ajay Devgn's witty Holi wish features a viral meme from Golmaal 3, adding humor to festivities. Devgn also teases 'Dhamaal 4', continuing the beloved comedy franchise with an impressive ensemble cast, garnering anticipation among fans and filmgoers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:23 IST
Actor Ajay Devgn (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Holi celebrations begin across India in 2026, Bollywood celebrities have begun sharing festive messages with their fans in unique and creative ways. On Tuesday, actor Ajay Devgn released a humorous Holi greeting involving a famous scene from the film Golmaal 3, showcasing actor Johny Lever hilariously wishing 'Happy Holi' during a Diwali scene.

This iconic scene has gained popularity as a meme over the years, and Devgn joins the laughter by sharing this clip in his Holi message. 'Aaj Holi hai ya Diwali? @iam_johnylever,' Devgn quipped, adding a light-hearted twist to the celebration.

Simultaneously, on the professional front, Ajay Devgn is set to appear in 'Dhamaal 4', directed by Indra Kumar. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and others. Produced by Devgn alongside industry stalwarts, the movie continues the much-loved Dhamaal franchise, initially launched in 2007 as a comedy hit.

