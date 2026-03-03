Tragic Birthday: Teen Fatally Shot at Party

A tragic incident occurred in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar area when a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot at a birthday celebration, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 6.40 pm on Monday inside an LDA Colony home. The victim, Unais Khan, attending the party with three other minors, was accidentally shot by the birthday boy, Navneet Tripathi, who mishandled his father's licensed revolver, police stated.

As police officials investigate, the family claims an adult may have been involved. The 7th grader was a football team captain at Stella Maris School and is survived by his mother and brother.

