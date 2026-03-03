Left Menu

Tragic Birthday: Teen Fatally Shot at Party

A 13-year-old boy was killed during a birthday party in Lucknow when a friend accidentally discharged his father's licensed revolver. The victim's family alleges an adult may have been responsible. Police are investigating and have seized the weapon for examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:09 IST
Tragic Birthday: Teen Fatally Shot at Party
shooting
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar area when a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot at a birthday celebration, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded around 6.40 pm on Monday inside an LDA Colony home. The victim, Unais Khan, attending the party with three other minors, was accidentally shot by the birthday boy, Navneet Tripathi, who mishandled his father's licensed revolver, police stated.

As police officials investigate, the family claims an adult may have been involved. The 7th grader was a football team captain at Stella Maris School and is survived by his mother and brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

Smriti Mandhana Tops ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings

 United Arab Emirates
2
World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

World Stage Set: Umpires Announced for T20 World Cup Semifinals

 United Arab Emirates
3
India Advises Nationals to Stay Indoors Amidst Gulf Tensions

India Advises Nationals to Stay Indoors Amidst Gulf Tensions

 India
4
Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes in war so far, reports AP.

Iranian Red Crescent Society says at least 787 people in Iran have been kill...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026