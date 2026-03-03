French Economy's Resilience Amid Middle East Crisis

French central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau stated on Tuesday that France's finance industry has minimal exposure to the current Middle East crisis. He highlighted the French economy's low inflation and strong growth.

Villeroy emphasized the importance of not rushing to make interest rate decisions based solely on energy price fluctuations. Addressing reporters, he cautioned against hasty predictions regarding interest rates.

Villeroy reminded that the European Central Bank does not base its decisions exclusively on current energy prices, underscoring the potential implications of such actions.