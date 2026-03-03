Russia Challenges EU's Freeze on Sovereign Assets in Unprecedented Legal Move

Russia's central bank has announced the submission of a legal claim to the General Court of the European Union, challenging a decision made in December 2025 to indefinitely freeze its assets within Europe. This aggressive legal response highlights the escalating tensions around the financial measures imposed by the West.

Amid accusations of procedural breaches, the bank estimates that approximately $300 billion of sovereign Russian funds have been immobilized. A significant portion of these assets is currently held at Belgium's Euroclear. Last December, Russia launched a lawsuit in Moscow, demanding $230 billion in damages from Euroclear due to this restrictive action.

The central bank argues that the freeze was enacted with "serious procedural violations" as it was approved by majority rather than a unanimous vote, contravening EU law. They assert that the EU's regulations infringe upon foundational rights such as access to justice and the inviolability of state property.

