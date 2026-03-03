Drone Interception Sparks Fire in Fujairah Oil Zone

Authorities in the United Arab Emirate of Fujairah have effectively extinguished a fire that broke out in the oil industry zone. The blaze was reportedly sparked by debris after air defenses intercepted a drone, according to Fujairah's media office.

The interception occurred in the Fujairah oil zone, a crucial area for the industry. The quick response by the authorities was pivotal in containing the situation and preventing further damage.

Fujairah, known for its strategic location along key shipping routes, remains on high alert following the incident as officials continue to assess the situation.