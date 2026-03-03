StoneAge Idle Adventure: Netmarble's Latest Global Gaming Phenomenon

Netmarble, a prominent developer and publisher of top-tier games, has unveiled its latest mobile idle RPG, StoneAge Idle Adventure, to a worldwide audience. Building on the popular StoneAge IP, enjoyed by over 200 million players, this new installment maintains the original charm while introducing modern gameplay adaptations.

The game features streamlined mechanics for easy access and invites players to join epic adventures with pet dinosaurs. Players can create powerful decks with up to six Trainers and 18 Pets, allowing 24 units to engage in combat. Fan-favorites like Mogaros, Veldor, and Yangidon make a return, presented with enhanced style and traits.

StoneAge Idle Adventure presents numerous engaging modes, such as the large-scale raid 'Advent Battle' and competitive 'Sky Tower,' along with cooperative challenges like 'Mecha Pet Hunt.' To celebrate its launch, Netmarble offers in-game events, gifting players with Pet Draw Tickets, Blue Gems, and exclusive pets.