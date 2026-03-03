Bruce Campbell's Battle: An 'Opportunity' in the Face of Cancer

Renowned Hollywood actor Bruce Campbell, celebrated for his iconic role in the 'Evil Dead' franchise, has announced his cancer diagnosis, describing the condition as 'treatable but not curable.'

Revealing the news to his fans via a social media post, Campbell explained that this unexpected diagnosis would result in a significant shift in his professional commitments as he focuses on his health journey.

With unwavering optimism, the actor plans to recover over the summer to resume work on his forthcoming film 'Ernie and Emma,' underscoring his resilience with a promise to continue connecting with his devoted fanbase.

(With inputs from agencies.)