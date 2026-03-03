Haryana's Bold Step Towards Empowering Gaushalas

In a substantial step towards supporting cow shelters, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a Rs 68.34 crore grant for gaushalas across the state. Unveiling the grant at a state-level ceremony in Bhatgaon village, Sonipat, Saini underscored the cow's symbolic importance in culture and faith.

Chief Minister Saini expressed that 'gau seva' extends beyond religious contexts, integrating into social harmony, rural economy, and environmental conservation. His government aims to make gaushalas financially autonomous, with Rs 5.60 crore allocated to gaushalas within Sonipat district alone. Presently, 602 registered gaushalas benefit from these grants, ensuring adequate fodder supply for sheltered cows.

Aiming for sustainable operations, Saini detailed installing solar power plants at gaushalas and subsidies on electricity, alongside regular veterinary support. E-rickshaws aid in marketing efforts, while incentives boost indigenous breeds. The initiative reflects a holistic approach to cow protection and economic empowerment.