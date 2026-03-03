Left Menu

Lakshya Sen Triumphs in Gripping Showdown Against Shi Yu Qi

Lakshya Sen displayed remarkable mental strength and physical prowess to win against China's Shi Yu Qi in a thrilling three-game badminton match. It was Sen's first victory over the former world No. 1 in a BWF tour event, showcasing his strategic gameplay and determination in pivotal moments.

Updated: 03-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:03 IST
In a thrilling encounter that showcased both mental and physical fortitude, India's Lakshya Sen triumphed over China's Shi Yu Qi in a gripping three-game battle on Tuesday.

With razor-thin margins and relentless pace defining the match, Lakshya secured his first-ever victory over the former world No. 1 at a BWF world tour event. Having previously defeated Shi at the 2023 Asian Games team championships, Sen showed remarkable poise, particularly in high-pressure moments.

While the contest oscillated with changing leads, Lakshya's tactical sharpness and powerful smashes ultimately secured him a decisive win, demonstrating his rising stature in the international badminton scene.

