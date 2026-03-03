IIT Kharagpur's New AI School Redefines Digital Learning

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur unveiled a new school focused on digital learning, applied artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The initiative, backed by a $5 million donation from Dr. Jyoti Chatterjee, is set to transform AI innovation across various sectors.

The Jyoti Chatterjee School of Digital Engineering aims to serve as an innovation accelerator within a multidisciplinary ecosystem, integrating digital engineering with advanced AI and deep neural systems. The school will operate under IIT Kharagpur's Dean of Research and Development, establishing a unique structure for high-impact industry-academia collaboration.

Director of IIT Kharagpur, Prof Suman Chakraborty, highlighted the initiative as a structural shift towards embedding applied AI within R&D, from codes to clinics, and prototypes to products. By positioning itself as a pioneering institution for ethical and sovereign AI, the school aims to drive India's technological self-reliance mission.