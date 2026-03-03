UAE Stock Markets Resume Trading After Missile Strikes

The UAE's stock markets are set to reopen on Wednesday after a two-day suspension due to missile and drone attacks by Iran. The country's capital markets regulator announced the resumption, emphasizing continued coordination with exchanges in line with the pre-established schedule.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market will both resume trading after halts affected billions in listed assets. The Capital Markets Authority assured stakeholders that it will remain vigilant in monitoring situations and implementing necessary measures to protect investors.

Investors are closely watching developments following the weekend strikes, which targeted key infrastructure in the emirates, including airports and ports, as well as residential zones. This reopening is a crucial step in stabilizing capital markets amid regional tensions.