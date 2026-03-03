Left Menu

UAE Stock Markets Resume Trading After Missile Strikes

After a two-day halt following missile and drone strikes on the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market are set to resume trading. This decision comes following efforts by the Capital Markets Authority to coordinate with exchanges and ensure investor protection amidst the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:01 IST
UAE Stock Markets Resume Trading After Missile Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UAE's stock markets are set to reopen on Wednesday after a two-day suspension due to missile and drone attacks by Iran. The country's capital markets regulator announced the resumption, emphasizing continued coordination with exchanges in line with the pre-established schedule.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market will both resume trading after halts affected billions in listed assets. The Capital Markets Authority assured stakeholders that it will remain vigilant in monitoring situations and implementing necessary measures to protect investors.

Investors are closely watching developments following the weekend strikes, which targeted key infrastructure in the emirates, including airports and ports, as well as residential zones. This reopening is a crucial step in stabilizing capital markets amid regional tensions.

TRENDING

1
Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket

Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket

 India
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

U.S.-China Trade Talks Signal Hope Amid Tensions

 Global
3
Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium Ready for IPL After Safety Overhaul

 Global
4
Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

Cyber Crime Swoop: Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026