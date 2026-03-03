Left Menu

Major Drug Bust in Kerala: DRI Seizes Rs 70 Crore Worth of Narcotics

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized drugs worth approximately Rs 70 crore in Kerala during this financial year, leading to 21 arrests. Recently seized was nearly two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from a passenger at the local airport, concealed ingeniously in food packets.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has announced a significant haul of drugs valued at approximately Rs 70 crore in Kerala for the current financial year, resulting in 21 arrests. This aggressive crackdown on narcotics trafficking led to the recent interception of nearly two kilograms of crystal methamphetamine at a regional airport.

According to a DRI statement, officers detained a man from Palakkad after he arrived from Muscat, discovering two packets containing 1,931 grams of crystal methamphetamine ingeniously concealed in food packets within his checked baggage. This particular narcotic, seized at the International Airport on Monday, has an illicit market value of Rs 3.86 crore.

Authorities have charged the passenger under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as they continue their investigation. The DRI emphasizes that these measures form part of a sustained effort against drug smuggling, with the Cochin Zonal Unit seizing various narcotics, including hydroponic weed, methamphetamine, and cocaine, thereby intensifying the fight against drug networks in the state.

