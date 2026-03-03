Record Devotee Turnout at Braj Holi Celebrations Amidst Robust Security Measures

More than 44 lakh devotees have converged on Mathura, Vrindavan, and other locations in the Braj region this year for the celebrated Holi festivities dedicated to the divine love story of Radha and Lord Krishna, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat indicated that this figure is derived from a multitude of events traditionally organized to honor Braj's Holi celebrations. He noted that both national and international devotees continue their pilgrimage to experience these vibrant activities.

In the upcoming days, significant draws include the darshan of Ladliji in Barsana, the Huranga festivals in Baldev and Jab villages, and the Charkula dance in Mukharai, Radha Rani's supposed maternal village. With another five to six lakh devotees anticipated, comprehensive security measures are enacted to maintain safety and order, Rawat revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)