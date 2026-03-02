VP Radhakrishnan Releases 16 Publications on Tamil Civilization; Calls for Cultural Strength

The Vice-President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today released 16 significant books brought out by the Publications Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at Uparashtrapati Bhavan. The volumes celebrate eminent Tamil scholars, heritage, architecture, literature, culture, and civilizational thought.

The event brought together Union Ministers, scholars, writers and dignitaries, underscoring the national importance of preserving and promoting India’s classical knowledge traditions.

Celebrating the Depth of Tamil Civilization

The newly released publications span a wide intellectual and cultural spectrum, reflecting the richness of Tamil civilization across centuries.

Among the themes covered are:

Rameswaram as a sacred centre symbolising spiritual unity between North and South India

The life and philosophy of Sri Ramanuja

The historic Nadukal (hero stone) tradition

The ancient maritime trade centre of Arikamedu

Bhakti literature of the Nayanmars and Alwars

Natural farming traditions

Ancient Tamil musical instruments

Folk deities of Tamil Nadu

Emerging scientific technologies

Architectural studies of the Meenakshi Amman Temple and the Brihadeesvara Temple

Classical works such as Manimekalai

The contributions of Mahavidwan Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai

Expressing pride and happiness at the release, the Vice-President said the titles reflect the depth and diversity of Tamil civilization, encompassing temple traditions, philosophy, architecture, literature, music, science, social reform and spiritual thought.

Tamil: A Classical Language of Global Standing

Describing Tamil as one of the world’s most ancient classical languages with over two millennia of literary and philosophical tradition, Shri Radhakrishnan said the books demonstrate the intellectual depth and civilizational continuity of Tamil knowledge systems.

He noted that Indian temples are not merely places of worship but centres of:

Art and architecture

Music and literature

Astronomy and mathematics

Social organisation and reform

India’s ancestors, he added, excelled across philosophy, science and cultural creativity, laying the foundations for a living civilizational ethos.

Cultural Unity Amid Diversity

The Vice-President underlined that Bharat is a land of many languages but one civilizational soul.

He said that despite differences in language, religion and political ideology, India has always remained culturally united by a shared Dharma. The ideals of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the Tamil maxim “Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir” reflect the same universal spirit.

Reflecting on the organic spread of the Ramayana and Mahabharata across India, he observed that these epics were embraced through shared spiritual ethos rather than imposed authority.

Honouring National Icons

The Vice-President also released a book on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in Tamil, English and Hindi.

Recalling the immortal words of Vande Mataram, he said the song ignited a revolution in the hearts of millions and inspired countless freedom fighters.

“Those two words carried the fragrance of our soil, the strength of our rivers, and the spirit of our motherland,” he remarked, appreciating the Publications Division’s efforts.

He further highlighted the growing national recognition of Tamil freedom fighters such as:

Pulithevar

Velu Nachiyar

Veerapandiya Kattabomman

Ondiveeran

Thiruppur Kumaran

Theeran Chinnamalai

Kuyili

Sundaralinganar

The Marudhu Brothers

Their sacrifices, he said, are now acknowledged across the country.

Cultural Preservation and Viksit Bharat

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Vice-President emphasised that economic growth must go hand in hand with cultural preservation.

He praised the Prime Minister’s consistent references to Tamil heritage, including citations of Thirukkural and Subramania Bharati on global platforms. He also recalled initiatives such as the establishment of a Thiruvalluvar Chair in Malaysia and the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, describing them as symbols of national integration.

He observed that more than anyone else, the Prime Minister has consistently recognised and praised the greatness of the Tamil language wherever he travels.

Books as Guiding Lights for Youth

Describing the released volumes as more than literary works, the Vice-President called them guiding lights for younger generations.

“In a rapidly changing technological world, youth need strong roots along with wings,” he said, urging young citizens to dedicate at least an hour every day to reading.

He commended the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dr. L. Murugan, as well as the Publications Division, for meticulously bringing out these volumes.

A Cultural Foundation for India’s Future

Concluding his address, Shri Radhakrishnan reaffirmed that as India advances toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, cultural strength must accompany economic growth.

The event was attended by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw; Minister of State Dr. L. Murugan; Secretary to the Vice-President Shri Amit Khare; and Principal Director General, Publications Division, Shri Bhupendra Kainthola, along with distinguished scholars and dignitaries.

The release of these 16 publications marks a renewed effort to document, preserve and disseminate Tamil heritage as an integral part of India’s broader civilizational narrative.